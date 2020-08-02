Isaias remains a tropical storm, but is expected to restrengthen into hurricane

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Isaias has remained a tropical storm Saturday night, weakening from a hurricane following a move over the Bahamas earlier in the day, according to the 11 p.m. Saturday update from the National Hurricane Center.

The storm has sustained winds of 70 mph and is moving northwest at about 9 mph, according to the latest report. Wind gusts are around 85 mph, according to the 11 p.m advisory.

Isaias is about 80 miles east-southeast of Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center. The outer rain bands started hitting the South Florida coast on Saturday with a wind gust of 41 mph measured near Miami.

The National Hurricane Center said that Isaias is expected to become a hurricane again by early Sunday as it continues to approach the coast of Florida.

Saturday afternoon a tropical storm watch was extended northward from Altamaha Sound in Georgia to South Santee River in South Carolina.

A general northwestward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected for the next day or so, followed by a north-northwestward motion by late Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will approach the southeast coast of Florida tonight and move near or along the coast of Florida during the day on Sunday.

After that, on Monday and Tuesday, the center of Isaias will move quickly from offshore of the coast of Georgia into the southern mid-Atlantic states.

Central North Carolina remains in the path, and the center of Isaias may move inland along the I-95 corridor as we move into early next week. The National Hurricane Center forecasts 2 to 5 inches of rain in North Carolina, with isolated maximum totals of 7 inches. Wind gusts of 30 to 60 mph will be possible.

Changes in the track will mean changes to our forecast, so keep checking back for updates in the coming days.

