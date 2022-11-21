WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCN) — As President Joe Biden is set to pardon a turkey in D.C. on Monday, North Carolina has a tie to the famous (and lucky) bird and its alternate.

This year, Chocolate and Chip will come to Raleigh and move into their new home at North Carolina State University.

It’s the first time the university will serve as the home for the National Thanksgiving Turkey.

The NC State College of Agriculture and Life Sciences is setting up a special private headquarters at the university’s Lake Wheeler Road facilities.

The turkeys will live under the expert care of university poultry specialists and students, according to NC State.