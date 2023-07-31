CHARLOTTE (WJZY) — West Mecklenburg Fire Department officials completed a Door Dash delivery after a driver was involved in an accident.

Around 9:30 p.m. fire officials and Medic responded to a car accident involving two drivers in the 2200 block of Sam Wilson Road near West Point Drive, according to the West Mecklenburg Fire Department.

Both drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

One of the drivers was a woman who was picking up an order from McDonald’s to make a Door Dash delivery, officials said. After treating the drivers for their injuries, the Fire Department went the extra mile and completed the delivery.

“It was 7 minutes away, just on the other side of 485 where we are, right in the border of where our area, as you know, like, why don’t we just go take this DoorDash order and finish it out?” said one of the responding firefighters Brendan Montesi.

“There are numerous things we can do that are not even related to being to putting out a fire or having or helping someone in a medical emergency, Montesi continued. “It really comes down to like the community first. And yes, that’s not really it wasn’t really our area that the food was being delivered to. But it’s all the same people we see every day in Charlotte in the surrounding areas. So it’s you never really can put a thumb on what exactly your job is going to be for that day.”

The firefighter who hand-delivered the order was off on Sunday.

“This is just another example of how public safety personnel make a difference, whether it’s an emergency or not,” Fire Cheif Scott Hunter says.