Man arrested in case of New Hampshire couple found dead on Texas beach

(CBS News) – A man has been arrested in the case of a New Hampshire couple whose bodies were found on a Texas beach, Mexican authorities confirmed Wednesday. Adam Curtis Williams was taken into custody on a felony theft charge after authorities released a photograph of him driving the slain couple’s truck, CBS affiliate KHOU-TV reported.

James Butler, 48, and Michelle Butler, 46, had been traveling the U.S. since 2018 — but the pair went silent in mid-October, and police said their truck and RV trailer crossed the U.S.-Mexico border without them. Their bodies were later found in a shallow grave on Padre Island, near Corpus Christi.

Investigators said both of the vehicles were last seen on surveillance video crossing the border between October 20 and 21.

Authorities on Monday released an image of Williams and a female person of interest crossing the border in the Butlers’ truck at Eagle Pass, according to KHOU. The next day, the Kleberg County, Texas sheriff released the names of Williams and the woman, Amanda Noverr, and announced a warrant for Williams’ arrest for felony theft.

Mexican authorities said Wednesday that a woman named Amanda was detained alongside Williams and that she was in the country illegally. They were captured in the town of Ajijic.

Williams’ bond was set at $1 million, according to CBS Corpus Christi affiliate KZTV.

Kleberg County Chief Deputy Jaime Garza told KZTV Wednesday night that Williams was flown from Mexico to Houston, where he met with authorities from the Kleberg County Sheriff’s Office. Garza said Williams was then driven to Kleberg County, where he was booked into the local jail, in Kingsville. CBS News confirmed that Williams is in the facility.

There was no word on Noverr’s whereabouts.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now