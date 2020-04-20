NC shoppers react to grocery store changes during COVID-19 pandemic

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we do a lot of things, like grocery shopping.

As of April 13, Gov. Roy Cooper issued an executive order that said grocery stores must limit the number of people in their stores during the pandemic.

The order has been in effect for nearly a week and is in addition to the continued practice of social distancing in public places like grocery stores.

Some stores, such as The Fresh Market, are also now requesting and/or requiring shoppers wear face masks.

This is in effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

However, many grocery shoppers want to get in and get out when it comes to getting what they need.

To many, the new rules only slows things down.

“Well, they have marked off everything so there is a certain distance that each person can stand. Which is OK…at times…but when you’re really trying to get in and out it can be aggravating,” said grocery shopper Valerie Tyson.

Tyson is used to getting what she needs, using the self check out, and leaving.

Now, people must practice social distancing while shopping.

Tyson says although it makes things more difficult to get what people need at the store, it does help keep people healthy.

“As long as I can stay healthy, I’m going to stay healthy,” said Tyson.

As of now, many grocery stores plan on keeping these set of rules until further notice.

