Parents, coaches brawl following call by 13-year-old ump at youth baseball game

LAKEWOOD, Co. (CNN) — Several injuries were reported Saturday at a youth baseball game in Colorado including one serious injury.

It was a game involving 7-year-olds, but it wasn’t the kids who were fighting.

The Lakewood Police Department said on Facebook that, ” These coaches and parents, unhappy with a baseball game involving 7 year olds and a 13-year-old umpire, took over the field and began assaulting each other.”

Four people were charged with disorderly conduct and fighting in public.

Police are still working to identify the man in a white shirt and teal shorts who appeared to have sucker punched several people during the fight.

There were no reports of any children getting hurt.

