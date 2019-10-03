RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wondering what the newest projects taking over downtown Raleigh are? What about the booming record scene in the City of Oaks?
Bill Young sits down with the publisher of Raleigh Magazine to get the inside scoop on what is moving and shaking in the city.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Lawsuit: Tennessee deputy groped woman, forced her into ‘baptism’
- Dozens of new art and performance opportunities coming to Fuquay-Varina
- Raleigh Magazine’s publisher tells us what’s moving and shaking in the city
- VIDEO: Check out some of America’s favorite Halloween candy
- WARRANT: 7-year-old boy found dead in Fayetteville home was covered ‘head to toe in bruises’
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now