Raleigh Magazine’s publisher tells us what’s moving and shaking in the city

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wondering what the newest projects taking over downtown Raleigh are? What about the booming record scene in the City of Oaks?

Bill Young sits down with the publisher of Raleigh Magazine to get the inside scoop on what is moving and shaking in the city.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now