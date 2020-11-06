Reflecting on the active 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season was forecast to be active, and it has not only met but unfortunately exceeded those expectations.

So far this year we have had 28 named storms, 12 hurricanes and five major hurricanes.

Dr. Lian Xie, a professor of Marine, Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at NC State, predicted the uptick in tropical activity this year. He encourages us to not get caught up in this year’s 28 named storms, and he reminds us that no two seasons are alike.

“So if you look at the named storms, they are the same number. But they are actually not the same kind of activity. So 2020, for this year, is only about 62% of the kind of activity we saw in 2005.”

“You can count the number, but not every number is born equal. That’s the kind of issue we have right now. We had a lot of short-lived and weaker storms. And we can also compare with 2005, even though we all have 28 named storms, 2005 saw 15 hurricanes and 7 major hurricanes.”

Dr. Xie does believe that similar to 2005, we can expect more activity in the weeks and even months to come.

“I would say it’s very likely. On average starting from November 1st, there’s usually about one storm for the rest of the year. But this year is anything near normal, so it’s definitely a very active season. So we expect it to be more than just one storm starting from November 1st. We don’t expect this year to be as active as 2005. But it will be more active than usual, which is one from November to December. So I would not be surprised if you see additional storms forming in the rest of the year.”

He has a few takeaways from this incredibly historic year. The first being the increased accuracy in preseason prediction.

“I was really amazed at how much better the forecasters have been doing preseason. All predicted a number that’s more than 20, which is below the actual number, but that’s far more better than the people that made the forecast in 2005. Technically people are being able to do much better than that, and hopefully that can be improved as well,” says Xie.

But he also realizes there is more room to improve and new ways to communicate information in the future.

“So we do need to come up with a better way to describe the activity of a hurricane season. Using numbers at long can be quite misleading. And the other thing is people more care about impact and landfall. And unfortunately the technology at this point is not yet at a stage where people can issue preseason landfall with confidence. And that’s something have to work harder for.”

Although the official Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30th, Dr. Xie reminds us to be prepared for tropical activity past November.