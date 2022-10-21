RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–Dana Johnson was the Most Outstanding Runner in Cross-Country, Outdoor, and Indoor Track and Field.

Dana played a vital role in the 1987-1988 Women’s Cross Country Central Intercollegiate Athletic

Association Championship where she placed runners-up in the SK race.

From 1989-1990 Dana placed runners-up in CIAA 4×400 Meter Relay and the 400 Meters (Pembroke State Track and Field Classic) and the Distance Medley Relay (Johnson C. Smith Invitational).

Her performance earned her many awards, including Track and Field Honorable Mention Senior, Shaw University Letters and Wings, Outstanding Athlete in Cross Country, Indoor and Outdoor Track and Field.