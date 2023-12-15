WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials say South Central High School was placed on lockdown Friday night during the girls basketball game with J.H. Rose High School due to a stabbing that happened outside the gymnasium.

Greenville police responded at around 7:45 p.m. to the scene and found an 18-year-old male suffering from a serious stab wound in the parking lot of the school. The victim was transported to ECU Health Medical Center.

PCS spokesperson Tom McClellan told WNCT’s Courtney Cortright the incident happened during the late stages of the girls game and “involved an altercation and the reported possible use of a bladed weapon” in the parking lot of the school. He said once officials were made aware of the situation, the school was placed on lockdown by Greenville police and PCS security and the game was stopped.

The boys game, which was scheduled to follow the girls game, was not played. Once the situation was clear, those in attendance were allowed to leave.

An investigation by law enforcement was ongoing Friday night. Greenville police said detectives were investigating whether the victim was affiliated with either school playing the basketball games. They interviewed witnesses and reviewed camera footage.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Greenville Police Department (252) 329-4315 or Crime Stoppers (252) 758-7777.