The Chinese have a cure for COVID-19? Coronavirus fact vs. fiction

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As the coronavirus continues to spread, some information that sounds interesting is spreading on social media that could be wrong.
CBS 17 consumer reporter Steve Sbraccia takes a look at an idea that is spreading and separates the fact from the fiction.
RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC
The latest rumor is that the Communist Chinese government actually has a cure for COVID-19 and they are willing to sell it for a price.
Sbraccia examines the latest claim about COVID-19 and a possible Chinese cure to see if it is true. Watch the video for the full report.
