Tractor-trailer collision sends raw chicken across Califonia highway

FRESNO COUNTY, CA (KSEE/KGPE) – A mess of frozen raw chicken was scattered alongside a California highway after two tractor-trailers collided on Monday.
A big rig hauling frozen chicken was parked on the side of Highway 99 near Mountain View Avenue in Fresno when a second truck side-swiped it, the California Highway Patrol said.
The force of the collision ripped open the parked tractor-trailer – sending its load of frozen chicken on the highway.
No injuries were reported.
