Unbeaten Richmond County beats Cardinal Gibbons in highly anticipated game

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When you talk about high school football traditions, Richmond County quickly comes to mind.

The Raiders are a powerhouse, and this year is certainly no exception. Richmond County made a rare Wake County appearance as they paid the Crusaders of Cardinal Gibbons a visit.

Two unbeaten teams in a highly anticipated contest, a great crowd on hand for both sides, what else do you need?

The Raiders found paydirt early as quarterback Caleb Hood shovels the ball to his back and big Jaheim Covington bullied his way into the endzone, 7-0, Richmond County.

Early in the 2nd, it was Covington again. Another smash mouth kind of carry for the touchdown. 14-nothing Raiders.

Cardinal Gibbons needed a spark and refused to go quietly. They got it as quarterback Andrew Harvey toss a short pass to receiver Jack Grazen and he did the rest. Senior to senior, 28 yards for the score, moving the Crusaders closer 14-7.

But Hood is the real deal for the Raiders, and he played like it. He took off on the quarterback keeper and 28-yards later, glory.

Richmond County would move ahead 21-7 and wouldn’t look back as they won this contest 45-28.

