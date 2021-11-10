VIDEO: Fireball meteor lights up NC sky during SpaceX launch

Many went outside Wednesday night looking for the SpaceX Falcon 9 flying across the North Carolina sky, but it was a surprise fireball meteor that stole the show.

Just after 9 p.m. Wednesday night as the faint light of the Dragon spacecraft was moving across the south-southeast horizon, a shooting star appeared for a few seconds seemingly right near the SpaceX rocket.

While the fireball meteor entering the Earth’s atmosphere may have looked like it was close to the SpaceX vehicle, there was no danger for the crew.

The size of the meteor was likely about as big as a marble. The Crew-3 launch was carrying four astronauts to the International Space Station. This was the fourth attempt at launch after three prior delays.