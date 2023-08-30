RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — CBS 17 is compiling some of the most compelling videos we’ve seen out of Florida and Georgia as Idalia makes its was up into our area late Wednesday.

Hurricane Idalia made landfall near Keaton Beach in Florida at 7:45 a.m. as a Category 3 hurricane with top wind speeds of 125 mph. Idalia spanned nearly 350 miles across at the time the hurricane made landfall.

At the moment of landfall, a satellite video shows an “impressive connective burst” and an abundance of lightning within its eyewall. This video comes from Colorado State University’s CIRA research.

Another video, taken from inside a building in Perry, FL — about 20 miles inland from Keaton Beach — shows the strength of the rain and winds brought by Idalia.

Catastrophic storm surge, flooding, and hurricane force winds are the main threats being felt in northern Florida and southern Georgia today. Because of the severity of the impacts, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in 49 counties covering the state’s northern half from the Gulf Coast to the Atlantic Coast.

Flooding videos have been posted from all over the Clearwater area, some showing city streets underwater and others showing people who live there paddling their way through on paddle boards or small boats.

The Clearwater Police Department shared the above and below videos showing the conditions there. Above is from the Magnolia Street Fishing Dock.

Also in Clearwater, one woman and her dog navigate their way in the north beach residential area by using a stand-up paddle board.

Flooding is a main concern up and down the east coast. Video from Tampa, Florida taken by Elizabeth Palmer shows how one neighborhood along Bayshore Boulevard is faring after the worst of the rain from Idalia.

Just before 5 p.m., Idalia was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest video updates from Hurricane Idalia.