IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – It’s something school officials say will make your heart sink. Surveillance video captured the moment an Iredell County elementary school student jumped back to avoid being struck by a motorcycle that was passing a stopped school bus.

The frightening incident happened at 2:38 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 4, as the Iredell-Statesville Schools bus was traveling along Carlyle Road, at Farmdale Drive.

School officials said the motorcycle was observed passing the stopped school bus and the elementary school student quickly jumped out of the way.

North Carolina Highway Patrol said a person of interest has been identified in this case.

“The white male driver was operating what appeared to be a Kawasaki Ninja 400. The driver was wearing a black and red helmet, a black Alpine Stars Jacket with red and white on the right arm, and a red Adidas backpack,” troopers said.

The motorcyclist was also in the area of US 21 at Julian Place at 2:40 p.m. and NC 115 NB at Pine Lake Preparatory School at 4:20 p.m., NC State Highway Patrol said.

Photos: NC State Highway Patrol

Photos: NC State Highway Patrol

Photos: NC State Highway Patrol

“On average a stopped school bus is passed 40 times a day in Iredell County. We want to remind our community to slow down and pay attention. Driving distracted is not worth someone’s life. If you see a stopped school bus with red flashing lights and extended stop arms, this indicates the bus has stopped and children are getting on or off the bus,” Iredell-Statesville Schools said in a released statement on Friday.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating this incident and searching for the motorcyclist involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Highway Patrol at *HP (*47).