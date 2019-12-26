VIDEO: Police rookies get tased while singing Christmas carols

CONWAY, Ark. (WNCN) – Christmas caroling and stun gun training?

The Conway Police Department says they are a perfect holiday match.

Rookies with the Arkansas police department had to sing a Christmas tune as they got hit by a stun gun.

Officers sing lovely renditions of “Jingle Bells” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” before being lowered to the floor – in pain.

It was part of their training in order to be armed with Tasers.

