VIDEO: Police rookies get tased while singing Christmas carols

CONWAY, Ark. (WNCN) – Christmas caroling and stun gun training?
The Conway Police Department says they are a perfect holiday match.
Rookies with the Arkansas police department had to sing a Christmas tune as they got hit by a stun gun.
Officers sing lovely renditions of “Jingle Bells” and “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” before being lowered to the floor – in pain.
It was part of their training in order to be armed with Tasers.
