EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A rocket headed for the International Space Station blasted through the sky Tuesday night.

It gave some in North Carolina a unique sight to behold, including Keith Collins in Emerald Isle who shared this video with CBS 17.

The rocket was launched around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday from the Wallops Flight Facility in eastern Virginia. In partnership, NASA and Northrop Grumman made the launch happen in an effort to resupply the ISS facility.

The International Space Station currently has seven humans on board and is 250 miles above the Earth’s surface. It typically orbits the planet moving 17,500 miles per hour.

Another video from Tim Armstrong with the National Weather Service shows the plume of the rocket as seen in Wilmington.

Its glow was a special sight because the sun set approximately 10 minutes before launch. As the rocket gained altitude, sunlight hit the rocket, making it brighter to our eyes back on the ground.