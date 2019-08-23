VIDEO: Virginia woman captures snake slithering on doorbell camera

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WNCN) – A Fredericksburg, Virginia woman got a surprise visitor at her door last Friday.

Andrea Stuart-Bishop said she installed her Ring doorbell about a week ago, when she received a notification that there was motion on her front door last Friday around 5:30 p.m.

She opened the her phone app to see a snake slithering across her door.

