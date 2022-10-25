RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–No doubt the team was down but not out after the loss to South Carolina State.
Jaki Brevard tells CBS 17 the Eagles still have a ton of fight left and why this team was built to not just overcome adversity but to thrive.
by: Chris Clark
