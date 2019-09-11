WATCH: New Zealand firefighters honor first responders who died on 9/11

Auckland, New Zealand (CBS NEWSPATH) – Firefighters in Auckland, New Zealand performed a traditional haka to honor first responders who lost their lives during the September 11 terrorist attacks.

The ancient war dance can be performed and acknowledge the importance of an occasion.

U.S. Ambassador to New Zealand Scott Brown captured the ceremony and shared it on social media Wednesday.

