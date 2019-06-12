Skip to content
CBS 17 | Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville news and weather | CBS17.com
Raleigh/Durham
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
Iran says talks with US impossible; US says it wants talks
Top Stories
Police: Gunman, victims shot before hours-long standoff
Monarchy cost British taxpayers $85.2 million last year
Family asks for military members to attend funeral for boy who wanted to be an ‘Army Man’
California police shooting suspect in court wearing bandage
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Panthers
The Blitz
Top Stories
Fever have travel woes getting home from Seattle
Top Stories
Ex-Sacramento Kings executive gets 7 years for fraud
Top Stories
Shaq hosts, Bird and Magic honored at NBA Awards show
25 try out for 2nd season on Raleigh’s pro basketball team
Warriors GM to meet soon with Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson
Sweden through to quarterfinals with 1-0 win over Canada
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Healthy Living
Tax And Finance
Search
Search
Search
Wes Hohenstein’s June 11, 2019, 11 p.m. forecast
Video
by:
Wes Hohenstein
Posted:
Jun 11, 2019 / 11:22 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 19, 2019 / 10:48 AM EDT
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps