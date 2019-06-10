Viewer Feedback Panel

CBS 17 is launching a viewer panel and we want you to join!

We’re creating a group of dedicated central North Carolina viewers who enjoy giving feedback on a variety of topics – from story ideas for our newscasts to local commercials.

It’s free to join!

And we’ll often draw names for prizes, just for participating in our surveys.

You can do as many surveys as you like.

Of course, the more you do, the more we get to hear you opinions and know if the content we’re producing is something that resonates with you.

So if you’re as passionate about TV as we are, please take a moment to sign up for CBS 17's Viewer Panel!

Click here to read the panel agreement