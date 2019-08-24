Skip to content
CBS 17.com
Raleigh/Durham
66°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Wake County News
Cumberland County News
North Carolina News
South
National News
Washington Bureau
Entertainment
Check This Out
Political News
Pets and Animals
Health Alert
Cheap Gas
Top Stories
‘Red flag laws’ offer tool for preventing some gun violence
Top Stories
Third suspect arrested in fatal I-440 shooting
Germany: Boy, 13, in stepfather’s SUV sets off police chase
Austria prepares to repatriate IS supporter’s children
North Macedonia van crash kills migrant; 12 others injured
Weather
Forecast
Weather Beast
Eye on the Storm
Interactive Radar
7-Day forecast
Hour-By-Hour Forecast
School visits
Fur-cast
Weather Blog
3-Degree Guarantee
Pollen Forecast
Skeeter Meter
Investigators
Video
Sports
Duke
NC State
UNC
Carolina Hurricanes
Black & Blue Huddle
The Blitz
Top Stories
Streak ends: US men’s basketball falls to Australia, 98-94
Top Stories
Gregorius slam off Ryu, Yankees hit 5 HRs, rout Dodgers 10-2
Top Stories
The Latest: Football team wins 1st game after 2018 fire
LEADING OFF: Braves streaking, Harper on paternity leave
Hamilton, Braves outlast Mets 2-1 in 14 after deGrom shines
Castro, Marlins rally from 7 runs down, beat Phillies 19-11
Live newscasts
Live Events
TV Schedule
About Us
Rescan
Meet the CBS 17 team
Contact Us
Work For Us
CBS 17 news and weather apps
Contests
Viewer Feedback Panel
Advertise with CBS 17
Got a tip?
My Carolina
Contests
CBS 17 Cares – First Responders
Stars for Heroes
Carolina Business
Healthy Living
Home Improvement
Education Essentials
Legal
Shopping And Dining
Tax And Finance
Travel And Tourism
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
CBS 17 Interactive Radar
wake county news
Third suspect arrested in fatal I-440 shooting
Don't Miss
CBS 17 news and weather apps