THE CBS 17 STORM TEAM WEATHER BEAST!

Covering local weather is about accuracy. Covering local weather is about immediacy. Covering local weather in our community is what defines the CBS 17 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein leads the CBS 17 Storm Team.

The weather team that has covered weather on Raleigh television longer than any other local team.

Wes is joined by Paul Heggen, a true weather scientist…a meteorologist that teaches other weathercasters.

Bill Reh is Raleigh’s longest-tenured television meteorologist.

If anyone knows Central Carolina weather, it’s Bill. And Erin Clanahan, a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist – the youngest certified at the time who takes her understanding of weather and anchors weekday morning traffic for CBS 17 and steps in to cover weather on many newscasts.

Covering local weather takes the latest technology.

The Weather Beast, very clearly, is a step up in the weather coverage technology being used in this community.

The Weather Beast will give the Storm Team an unparalleled level of mobility and responsiveness to severe weather and the resulting challenges severe weather in Central Carolina presents.

With technology like Mobile Threat Net® and the power of our collaboration with the Central Carolina Chevy Dealers we know the CBS 17 Storm Team will become the go-to weather resource in this community.