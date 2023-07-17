RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – From January through June. the U.S. has had 12 weather and climate disasters that have each cost at least $1 billion in damage.

Most of these disasters were related to severe storms, but winter weather and significant flooding were also among the causes.

Near the start of the year, and persisting through March, a series of atmospheric rivers, or a plume of very high moisture content coming in from the ocean, brought devastating flooding to parts of California.

In February, bitter cold and winter weather impacted the northeast, while spring brought outbreak after outbreak of severe weather which included large, damaging hail in Texas and the Midwest, tornadoes across the Plains and countless reports of wind damage and other severe weather.

So far, these 12 separate billion-dollar disasters have totaled more than $32 billion in damage and unfortunately caused 100 deaths.

This year also has the second-highest billion-dollar disaster count through June, only behind 2017 which ended up with 18 different instances where damage totaled $1 billion or more.

Since 1980, the annual average of billion-dollar weather events is 8, but if the average is calculated since 2018, it jumps up to 18.

