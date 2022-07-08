RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The National Weather Service says 16 counties in central North Carolina are under a heat advisory from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Friday.

At 9:49 a.m., NWA issued the heat advisory for:

Chatham County

Cumberland County

Durham County

Edgecombe County

Franklin County

Harnett County

Hoke County

Johnston County

Lee County

Moore County

Nash County

Orange County

Wilson County

Sampson County

Wake County

Wayne County

The advisory also extends to Alamance, Stanly, Montgomery, Anson, Richmond and Scotland counties.

According to the National Weather Service, impacted cities include Raleigh, Cary, Apex, Wake Forest,

Knightdale, Smithfield, Durham, Chapel Hill, Carrboro, Hillsborough, Pittsboro, Rougemont, Louisburg, Franklinton, Nashville, Spring Hope, Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Princeville, Siler City, Selma, Clayton, Wilson, Southern Pines, Pinehurst, Aberdeen, Carthage, Sanford, Lillington, Angier, Buies Creek, Erwin, Dunn, Goldsboro, Raeford, Fayetteville, Spring Lake, Hope Mills, Clinton and Roseboro.

The impact also extends to Burlington, Graham, Mebane, Albemarle, Troy, Wadesboro, Polkton, Rockingham, Ellerbe, Laurinburg, Camp Mackall and Wagram, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service expects heat index values of 103 to 108 degrees.

They warn hot temperatures and high humidity can cause heat illnesses.

They suggest drinking plenty of fluids, staying in the air conditioning, staying out of the sun and checking on relatives and neighbors.

The National Weather Service says anyone experiencing heat stroke should call 911.