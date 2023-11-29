RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The 2023 Atlantic & Pacific hurricane seasons end Thursday. It was a season that was expected to have above average activity due to record-warm ocean temperatures, and it lived up to many predictions.

The Atlantic season ended up with 20 named storms, ranking 4th for the most storms in a single season since 1950. All but two named on the Atlantic storm name list were used. Seven of the 20 named storms became hurricanes, and three of those seven turned into major (Category 3+) hurricanes.

An average season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

The most impactful storm of the year in the U.S. was the only hurricane to make landfall: Idalia. Thankfully, it made landfall as a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 125 mph in one of the most sparsely populated areas of the Sunshine State. Idalia weakened and brought heavy rain from the Florida Panhandle up to us here in North Carolina.

Ten people were killed, four of those in Florida, and another one in North Carolina from a rip current. Idalia became the most powerful hurricane to hit Florida’s Big Bend region since the 1896 Cedar Keys hurricane. Damages were estimated at around $2.5 billion.

Tropical Storm Ophelia brought heavy rains to much of the eastern half of North Carolina as it made landfall near Emerald Isle on the morning of Sept. 23. With maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour, Ophelia was just 5 MPH shy of becoming a Category 1 hurricane at landfall.

The highest rainfall report came just to our east from Greenville, where 9.51″ was recorded. RDU Airport picked up 2.81″ and a weather station in Fuquay-Varina tallied nearly 5 inches of total rainfall.

Five people, including three under 10 years old, were rescued by the Coast Guard near Cape Lookout the night before the storm made landfall, as heavy rain and high waves made seas volatile and dangerous. No one died from Ophelia, and damage estimates came in around $450 million.

Finally, the other named storm to provide significant impacts to the U.S., didn’t come from the Atlantic, but the Pacific.

Hilary became the first tropical storm to make landfall in California since the 1990s. Hilary rapidly intensified to a Category 4 hurricane, but weakened on approach to Southern California as it encountered cooler ocean temperatures, wind shear, and much drier air.

Before Hilary made landfall, the National Hurricane Center issued the first ever tropical storm warning for Southern California. The storm left behind mudslides, downed trees & power lines, as well as overwashed roadways. Many desert environments, including Death Valley, received well over an average year’s worth of rain in just one day from Hilary.

While it was certainly a busy one, the 2023 hurricane season was not as deadly or damaging to the U.S. as the past several seasons, thanks in part to El Niño. Still, the 2023 Atlantic season produced the most named storms of any El Niño-influenced year in modern records.