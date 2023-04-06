RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Over the last few weeks, you may have noticed that multiple storm systems have created regional outbreaks of severe weather.

While tornadoes are not uncommon this time of year, the large number of tornadoes is certainly above average.

As of April 4, 2023, 391 confirmed tornadoes have touched down across the United States which is well above average.

The year started off quickly with severe weather reports. January recorded 126 confirmed tornadoes, including one EF-3 tornado which ravaged portions of Houston. On average, the U.S. has 42 tornadoes during the first month of the year.

February was closer to the monthly average, with 52 confirmed twisters touching down. The average for the month is 40 confirmed tornadoes.

March was once again above average with nearly double the monthly average. 163 tornadoes have been confirmed compared to the average of 84 touchdowns on average.

As for April, the U.S. has already seen 48 confirmed touchdowns and we are only four days into the month.

So, why are we experiencing regular tornado outbreaks this year? We can look at the overall weather pattern for some answers.

While tornadoes are typically mesoscale events — meaning they are mostly spawned by small scale weather systems — the overall climate pattern has shifted to one that is generally more supportive of tornado development.

Over the last three winters, we have experienced a nearly continuous La Nina pattern. However, the Pacific Ocean underwent a rapid warm-up over the past few months, which is transitioning our pattern to an El Nino set-up.

Historically, this transition period often results in an above number of tornado outbreaks.

While this pattern will remain in place over the next few weeks, long-range forecast models finalize our transition from a “Neutral phase” to an El Nino phase.

Once this transition is complete, it often means the jet stream will be farther north than normal, and result in a less favorable environment across the U.S. for tornadoes.

While there are outliers, this overall pattern should result in fewer tornadoes in the months ahead. This is great news for North Carolina, which typically sees the majority of its annual tornadoes occur during the month of May.