RALEIGH, N.C.(WNCN) — North Carolina had hot days last year, and 2023 will go down in the record books for the being the hottest year on record for the entire globe.

According to data from NASA, global temperatures for 2023 were 2.1 degrees Fahrenheit above the average baseline. That’s also a little more than a quarter of a degree warmer (0.27°) than our last hottest year on record: 2016, only 7 years ago.

“2023 was just the hottest year we’ve had,” explained Dr. Liz Hoy. “July was the hottest month we’ve had in this record, and the last 10 years have been the 10 warmest years in this record.”

Dr. Hoy is an Earth Scientist at NASA. She said it’s easy for us to think about climate change as being hot all the time. But when our temperatures warm globally, it creates the opportunity for more extreme weather and climate events.

“It doesn’t mean we’re always going to be warm everywhere, it just means we’re going to have more variability in the climate system and the potential for more extreme events,” she said.

More extreme events also mean more people impacted.

“Those extreme events, they often interact with where people live, where we work, so that’s going to impact our economy as well, so we do see some of these significant events causing devastating economic losses and loss of life as well,” she explains.

While the data seems daunting, NASA continues to study how the climate is changing so we can all learn about it, because as we continue to learn, we can help make our world better for generations to come.

“Those are great ways to get the conversation started to think about what kind of society we want to have as we go forward.”

To read more about 2023’s record breaking temperatures, see more from the NOAA and NASA.