RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The official start of winter is still a few weeks away, but after barely any snow last year; El Niño and warm temperatures could have an impact on this year’s snow chances in central North Carolina.

After diving into the data, here’s CBS 17 chief meteorologist Wes Hohenstein’s annual winter weather forecast.

The wildcard this winter: El Niño

The big story this winter is the return of El Niño. While it has the chance to bring somebody a good amount of snow, it most likely won’t be central North Carolina.

Last year we saw only a few snowflakes in central North Carolina. They fell three different times and amounted to just a trace of snow, the least amount in 17 years. Places like Buffalo, New York got 134 inches of snow and Minneapolis, Minnesota got 90 inches. Then in Charlotte, there was no snowfall for the first time ever!

El Niño is forming for the first time in more than four years and while that typically brings central North Carolina more rain and cooler temperatures, it might not mean more snow because of the record warm temperatures we’ve had this year.

El Niño happens when warm pacific ocean water collects on the equator. The warm water causes the air above it to warm and rise, causing the pacific jetstream to migrate south and east. This leads to more active weather for the southeastern U.S. and shifting weather patterns across North America.

In general, El Niño in the winter leads to wetter conditions than usual in the southeast U.S. and warmer and drier conditions in the north, but active weather during El Niño doesn’t necessarily mean a lot more snow here.

In the years we’ve been tracking El Niño conditions (since 1950) and the opposite weather event La Niña there is hardly any difference in our snow totals locally. In El Niño years the Triangle averages 6.8” of snow and in La Niña years we average 6.1”.

So, it’s hard to factor in El Niño alone to our snow forecast this year based on a difference of .7”, but the record setting warm temperatures we’ve had this year will play a big factor.

Warming temps & winter weather history in the Triangle area

Through the first 10 months of this year, the Triangle is on pace for the warmest year on record and those records go back to 1887. This includes the warmest February on record and top ten warmest in January, April, July and August.

This continues the trend of our warming climate locally over the past 60 years. Our average winter temperatures have gone up more than six degrees from an average of around 40° in the 1960s to just over 46° so far this decade.

Those warmer temperatures have meant less snow to sled in over the years. Our all-time average snowfall in the triangle since 1887 is 6.9 inches. The average over the past 50 years though is down to 5.7 inches and in just the last ten years the average is only 4.1 inches—an obvious downward trend.

The story is the same in the ocean as it is on land. Since the 1800s the Atlantic ocean has consistently warmed and since it’s only 100 miles from the Triangle, it has a big influence on our winter weather. A warmer ocean can help keep the air over land above freezing as a winter storm comes together and that just means more rain events than snow.

Heavy snow chances unlikely

Snow lovers fear not, remember just five years ago we got nine inches of snow in one storm? That was an El Niño winter. Plus, we’ve never had a winter without any snow.

Last winter was the third warmest on record and we still managed to get something, so it’s unlikely we get absolutely no snow, but it will be hard to get significant snow.

There will be shots of cold air, just like we had in early November, but good snow amounts look unlikely.

At the end of the season, there won’t be enough cold air and moisture coming together to give us significant snow amounts and for the fifth winter in a row, we will have below average snow amounts in the triangle, likely less than five inches.

Warmer temps and above-average precipitation

The official CBS 17 Winter Weather Outlook keeps our temperatures warm, not that we won’t have any cold, but overall warmer than average. Even though El Niño winters are typically cooler, the last five have been warmer here!

El Niño winters here usually are wetter, so precipitation will be above average, but that will mainly be cold rain and thankfully put a big dent in our drought.

NOAA recently released their winter outlook and their forecast for North Carolina has us warmer than average and wetter than average, which is typical for North Carolina in El Niño years.

If we are going to get snow, it’s likely to come later in the winter if you consider the most recent monthly temperature outlook from the European forecast model. It keeps us warm in December, but trends us colder starting in January and into February.

El Niño is the same weather pattern that was supposed to give us a below average hurricane season, but the incredibly warm ocean water was able to overcome that and give us more than 20 named storms. In a similar manner, I think our warm temperatures will again overcome old man winter and keep our snow amounts very low.