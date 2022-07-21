RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just after 1 p.m., the National Weather Service put two dozen central NC counties on notice for severe storms developing through the afternoon and evening.

The watch is set to remain in effect through 8 p.m. in the Triangle for Wake, Chatham, Durham and Orange counties. More counties impacted by the watch are: Alamance, Davidson, Edgecombe, Franklin, Granville, Guildford, Halifax, Harnett, Johnston, Lee, Montgomery, Moore, Nash, Orange, Person, Randolph, Stanly, Vance, Wake, Warren, Wayne and Wilson.

A short-lived thunderstorm warning is also in effect from 2:07 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. for Person and northwestern Granville counties. Viewers in these areas can expect a threat of high, damaging winds with a possibility of hail.