2nd reported tornado in 2 weeks at NC coast causes damage

A home damaged on 9th Street in Emerald Isle. Photo from National Weather Service.

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCN) - A reported tornado at the North Carolina coast Saturday caused damage to homes and knocked out power to thousands.

Carteret-Craven Electric Co-Op said the reported tornado took out power lines and left nearly 15,000 customers in Carteret County without power.

The reported tornado took out lines and poles between 8th and 9th Street in Emerald Isle, the company said.

Also, Duke-Progress poles were knocked down in a nearby marsh cutting power to the co-op's Atlantic substation.

Meanwhile, the National Weather Service tweeted a photo of a house damaged along 9th Street in Emerald Isle.

Initial reports said up to seven homes were damaged. Also, there were reports from the weather service that a waterspout came ashore at Adams Lane and Salter Drive.

The weather service sent out a storm survey crew to Cape Carteret and Emerald Isle.

A tornado warning was issued earlier for the area and nearby areas were under a tornado warning until 5:15 p.m.

A tornado hit the area already in November. Damage was reported after the EF-1 tornado hit Atlantic Beach and Morehead City on Nov. 13.