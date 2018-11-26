2nd tornado in 2 weeks confirmed in same area at NC coast Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image from National Weather Service. [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A home damaged on 9th Street in Emerald Isle. Photo from National Weather Service. [ + - ] Video

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCN) - A tornado with winds of up to 120 mph hit parts of the North Carolina coast Saturday causing damage to several homes and knocking out power to thousands.

Carteret-Craven Electric Co-Op said the tornado took out power lines and left nearly 15,000 customers in Carteret County without power. The tornado took out lines and poles between 8th and 9th Street in Emerald Isle, the company said.

The National Weather Service later confirmed an EF-2 tornado hit between 2:10 and 2:16 p.m. Saturday. The twister was about 75 yards wide and was on the ground about 2.8 miles, including distance as a waterspout.

The tornado became a waterspout over Bogue Sound it weakened as it crossed back over land as a tornado near Adams Lane and Broad Creek Loop Road.

The National Weather Service tweeted several photos damaged homes in Emerald Isle.

Initial reports said seven homes were damaged.

A tornado warning was issued earlier for the area and nearby areas were under a tornado warning until 5:15 p.m.

A tornado hit the area already in November. Damage was reported after the EF-1 tornado hit nearby Atlantic Beach and Morehead City on Nov. 13.

No one has been injured in either tornado this month.