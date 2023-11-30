RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Off a quiet road outside Chapel Hill, you’ll find Peace Reins. The non-profit focuses on equine therapy for our military veterans, like Charlie Fazen.

“What I’ve learned up until this point, 3 years later is the transition process is ongoing,” he said.

Charlie is a Navy Veteran who started his transition back into civilian life in 2020, right in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. He had done equine therapy before and was encouraged to go through the five-week program at Peace Reins. He says working with horses forces you to not focus on the negative thoughts that may creep in.

“Really brings us in the moment,” he explained. “The horse does require you to be here with them present, or they’re not going to respond to you as well.”

And for founder Suzanne Brown. helping veterans is personal.

“I had an uncle that came back from Vietnam and never really did come back, died early from alcoholism, and there’s just not enough help,” she explained.

Horses may not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about helping veterans, but navigating the ups and downs of life is something horses do, and teach well.

“When you see it work it’s a no-brainer, it’s a no-brainer, it’s five days out of their lives, and it changes them,” Suzanne said.

And it changed Charlie, and other veterans like him whose names are now on the “Wall of Honor.”

As for Charlie: he will now be on the other side, volunteering, and helping other veterans walk through the program. He has this to say to other service-members.

“I would say were they absolutely sure about going to boot camp the first time they left, right?” he said. “It’s one of those things you have to have an open mindset to and you’re not really going to understand how you react or how this program works for you until you actually do it.”

28 veterans have now completed the program.

If you want to learn how to support Peace Reins, or just learn more about their program, click here.