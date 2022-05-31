RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — For nearly 70 years, The Arc of the Triangle has been the voice for children and adults with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities.

Now, as CBS 17’s May 3° Guarantee charity, The Arc will be receiving $2,500 to further their great work.

The people served by The Arc include those of all intellectual and developmental disability (IDD) diagnoses, like autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, fragile X syndrome and more.

Parents of these very special kids got organized in the 1950s to form The Arc in our area and took the lead in developing advocacy and awareness.

Today, they offer a variety of programs and services to fit the needs of children and adults with disabilities in the Triangle.

Not only does The Arc have a team to carry out this mission, but they partner with groups like Wake County Special Education Advisory Council, Extraordinary Ventures, Meals On Wheels, SPCA, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and North Carolina State University.

These partnerships allow them to reach more individuals and support more families through shared resources and combined efforts.

They work with adults with IDD and autism to find gainful employment in the community by providing support during the job searching process and job coaches once they get a job and they have the only Supported Retirement program in the area for seniors with IDD.

The transitional day program for young adults has been very successful for those who are finished with Wake County Public Schools and need a little more time working on independent living skills.

The Arc is hosting a Resource Fun Fair on June 4 for families with children with special needs in the parking lot of their Raleigh office at 5121 Hollyridge Drive. This is a great way to have some fun but also get much-needed information about services for people with disabilities.

Activities at the fair will include face painting, cornhole and other games, a food truck, and most importantly area resources to help guide families on this journey.

If you have a child or sibling with IDD and you need help figuring out services and support, feel free to call The Arc of the Triangle at 919-942-5119 or visit arctriangle.org.