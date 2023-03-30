SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Chatham County is one of the fastest growing counties in central North Carolina, but there is also a growing issue with homelessness that one charity it trying to change.

Love Chatham was only established in 2021, but is already doing great things to help change lives for the community’s homeless population and those coming out of homelessness in Chatham County.

This faith-based organization, operated out of Siler City, serves all of Chatham County through many programs that work with the basic premise to “love thy neighbor” even if homelessness in a rural setting looks a little different than what you might see in a city with a larger population.

Every month CBS 17 picks a different local charity to raise money and awareness for by way of our 3-Degree Guarantee. Love Chatham is the charity for March 2023.

Love Chatham helps families and individuals with everything from simple food insecurity of not knowing where your next meal will come from to assisting those coming out of homelessness with clothing or furniture. The charity runs a free clothing closet that is always looking for donations.

Chatham County does not have an emergency shelter, so Love Chatham also helps with that through transitional housing.

Each day when the CBS 17 Storm Team gets the next day’s forecast correct within three degrees, we donate $100 to that charity. At the end of the month, all the money raised is totaled and presented to that month’s group.

To learn more about how you can get help from or offer help to Love Chatham, visit their website.