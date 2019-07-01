Fathers Forever helps reunite dads with their kids

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Sometimes it can be harder than you think for dads to spend time with their kids, especially when the dads are in jail. Fathers Forever makes it one of their goals to keep fathers in children’s lives when things like divorce, substance abuse and incarceration get in the way.

Fathers Forever, CBS 17’s June charity was founded in 2008 with the goal of helping fathers chart a new course of fatherhood. They help facilitate and restore the relationship between fathers and their children. Whether assisting socially, educationally and economically, the program has helped nearly 900 fathers.

One of the most successful parts of Fathers Forever is showing up in child support court three days a week helping fathers, some of whom may have been in jail, get their life and finances back on track so they can start a path to get back in their children’s lives.

Another service Fathers Forever recently started offering is transitional housing. Through the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, they provide housing for men who have just been released from prison. Men can stay up to 90 days in the home while receiving three meals a day, employment services and job placement, transportation and reunification and parenting classes.

Vito Copeland is now two months into his stay at the Fathers Forever transitional house. He served 22 years in prison for second degree murder. He sat down with chief meteorologist Wes Hohenstein to talk about starting his life over.

Copeland said, “Being here is not just a place to stay it’s more of a learning experience and learning about life a very smooth transition back into society I couldn’t ask for nothing better.”

While in housing and part of his requirements to stay, he must take part in 6-7 classes a week. Those classes are truly helping him get ready to resume a normal life.

“The classes have allowed me to let off a lot of baggage be open and honest about a lot of things they have improved me a lot,” says Copeland.

Fathers Forever founder Glen Warren wants all the men he encounters to have a chance to succeed.

Warren says, “They have 90 days here 90 days comes really quick we want to make sure they have the opportunity to get a running start and getting on with the rest of their life.”

In addition to the transitional housing, Fathers Forever also has a food pantry, a second hand clothing option called Simply Suits and a new job opportunity for the men they serve called My Daddy Mobile Car Wash. This gives men who are having trouble finding a job a way to earn income while trying to get back on their feet.

