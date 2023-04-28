RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Golf can be one of the most joyous or frustrating games on the planet, depending on how you’re playing, but when you mix it with life lessons and character building, it can set you up with great skills to use your entire life, no matter how you play.

That is the goal of First Tee — Triangle, to integrate the game of golf with life skills for kids of all ages and backgrounds.

Every month, CBS 17 picks a different local charity to raise money and awareness for by way of our 3-Degree Guarantee and First Tee — Triangle is the charity for April 2023.

First Tee — Triangle was founded in 2004 and now serves kids at several golf course facilities across the Triangle and more than a dozen schools in Wake County.

The organization is also preparing to open up their own youth development center in Wake County.

With a mix of both staff and volunteers, First Tee — Triangle has served more than 1,500 participants. About half of those enjoy golf and teaching for free, which allows First Tee to bring the game of golf to kids of all ages and background throughout the Triangle.

In addition to learning golf skills, kids build their character, self-confidence, and other life skills they can use and many things other than golf.

Each day when the CBS 17 Storm Team gets the next day’s forecast correct within three degrees, we donate $100 to that charity. At the end of the month, all the money raised is totaled and presented to that month’s group.

To learn more about how you can have your child participate or even become a volunteer with First Tee — Triangle, visit their website.