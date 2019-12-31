Food Cupboard feeds, cares for Holly Springs families

Food is usually on everyone’s mind around the holidays, but it’s always on the minds of the volunteers at the Holly Springs Food Cupboard. The Cupboard works in partnership with local civic, business and community organizations and residents to assist Holly Springs families and children in need of food and other necessities.

CBS 17 selected The Holly Springs Food Cupboard as its 3 Degree Guarantee charity for December 2019. This non-profit organization is staffed entirely by volunteers and has been handing out food since it started in a church in 2010.

Today they own the building in Holly Springs that stores, distributes and even grows the food they give out. In 2018 they served more than 400 families after receiving more than 175,000 pounds of local food donations.

Pat Haggard is the executive director of the Food Cupboard which helps families who have fallen on tough times. This could be long term medical problems or senior citizens on a limited budget.

Haggard tries to make getting food for those in need as easy as possible. “All they have to do is show up on Thursday afternoon between two and five, we ask they show a picture ID, but if they show up and say they need food we’re going to serve them.”

Thursday is distribution day at the Food Cupboard, but donations are taken at several community drop-off sites and at the food cupboard on Mondays and Thursdays. The Holly Springs Food Cupboard is located at 621 West Holly Springs Road, Holly Springs, NC 27540.

