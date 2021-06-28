For more than a decade, Raleigh’s Diaper Train helps low-income families care for their children

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tucked away on Tucker Street in Raleigh is an organization that has been on track to help children and families for over 10 years.

The Diaper Train is a diaper bank that helps low-income families in Wake County. The program is hosted by Saint Saviour’s Center.

Families need a referral for their first visit and can return for diapers every five weeks until a child’s third birthday or they are toilet trained.

Right now, they are open for curbside pickup on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. until noon.

“On a monthly basis, I would say we generate, or give away, about 30,000 diapers, and we impact several hundred families and kids,” says Chance Van Noppen, Executive Director of Saint Saviour’s Center.

That number includes their curbside service, as well as various partnerships with other organizations where The Diaper Train provides diapers to be distributed.

Although COVID-19 stopped many facets of life, the pandemic did not stop the mission of The Diaper Train. Van Noppen noticed a drop in client traffic by public transportation recently, but he and his team are determined to let the community know they are here for those they serve.

“You know, COVID obviously has had a tremendous impact on everybody, and so our big due diligence the last six months has really been reconnecting with our partners and reconnecting with our referral agencies and really reaching out to our community that we support to let them know that we’re available if they need us.”

You can directly donate to The Diaper Train right now. They are accepting diapers, wipes, and even formula. You can also donate hand sanitizer, rubber gloves, and masks.

The Diaper Train accepts monetary donations. Any amount you donate will have a beneficial impact to those in need in our community.

“For every dollar that we’re able to raise, we’re able to provide up to five diapers to the community that needs them. So it’s really important that we have the financial support.”

If you are wanting to help out in person, now is the time! Van Noppen says they would love for you to volunteer!

“I really enjoy being able to meet our clients, provide the support that they need. But at the same time, I really enjoy working with our volunteers and the group of donors that we have that help support us long-term,” said Van Noppen.

Visit the organization’s website to learn more.