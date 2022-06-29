The struggles of the pandemic, gas prices, housing and inflation are hard enough for most people, but imagine adding to the mix being a foster kid becoming an adult and trying to navigate our current world on your own. Sound tough, right?

Luckily, the Hope Center at Pullen was created to empower adults who are transitioning out of foster care in Wake County with the support and connections needed for a safe and stable adulthood.

The Hope Center at Pullen was chosen as the CBS 17 3° Guarantee charity for June 2022.

Foster youth usually have a traumatic experience before entering foster care and the process of entering foster care can also be difficult. When young adults age out of foster care, it doesn’t get an easier.

Finding and maintaining stable housing or work, getting an education, maintaining good mental health and budgeting for the future face all adults. Across the country, 50% of former foster youth will be unemployed at age 24; 1 in 4 will experience homelessness within four years of leaving foster care. Nearly 23% will not complete a high school diploma or GED by age 21.

The Hope Center at Pullen help youth with the transition from foster care to independence as an adult. They serve more than 150 foster teens annually in Wake County, North Carolina.

Programs begin during the teenage years with tutoring, internships and life skills. Programs continue as kids age out of foster care.

Every month CBS 17 picks a different local charity to raise money and awareness for during the daily 3-Degree Guarantee. Each day when the CBS 17 Storm Team gets the next day’s forecast correct within three degrees, we donate $100 to that charity. At the end of the month, all the money raised is totaled and presented to that month’s group.

To learn more about how you can help or how you can get help, visit the Hope Center at Pullen’s website.