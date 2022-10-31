CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Pediatric brain cancer is one of the most horrible phrases in the English language, but one family has turned their tragedy into a positive one that helps others.

Super Cooper’s Little Red Wagon Foundation provides a home and support for families fighting childhood cancer. They do it by providing families a comfortable home to stay while their child is receiving cancer treatments at UNC and Duke Hospitals.

CBS 17 is proud to have Super Cooper’s Little Red Wagon Foundation as its 3° Guarantee charity for the month of October.

In addition to the two dedicated apartments the Chapel Hill-based charity provides, they also provide other support services, including financial and a community of others who have been through the same thing.

The Herman family started Super Cooper’s Little Red Wagon Foundation in 2009 after their son, Cooper, was diagnosed with a brain tumor. A red wagon was Cooper’s chariot when he was 2 years old making trips to and around hospitals.

Cooper battled brain cancer for six years before ultimately losing his fight in 2014, but his parents allow his name to live on in the charity that has helped more than 500 families since 2010.

When a child is diagnosed with cancer, it impacts the whole family and life can no longer go on as usual. The process can last months and years with families exhausting everything during the fight. The foundation not only provides a home during this time, but a community, support and strength to hopefully win it.

Every month CBS 17 picks a different local charity to raise money and awareness for during the daily 3-Degree Guarantee. Each day when the CBS 17 Storm Team gets the next day’s forecast correct within three degrees, we donate $100 to that charity. At the end of the month, all the money raised is totaled and presented to that month’s group.

To learn more about how you can help Super Cooper’s Little Red Wagon Foundation, visit their website.