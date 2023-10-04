RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Green Chair Project has been furnishing homes and changing lives in central North Carolina since 2010, but they do it with so much more than chairs that are the color green.

There are approximately 87,000 Wake County residents living below the federal poverty level, who cannot afford essential household needs such as furnishings for their homes or beds for children. The Green Chair Project reuses furnishings donated by the community to help those facing the challenges of homelessness, crisis and disaster.

The Green Chair Project, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, is also the CBS 17 three-degree guarantee charity for September 2023.

Back in 2010, founders Jackie Craig and Beth Smoot found that friends and neighbors had too much stuff in their homes that no one wanted to waste, but was no longer needed. Jackie and Beth realized thousands of families attempting to move out of homelessness could not afford furniture and basic household items without assistance. With this in mind, the pair founded The Green Chair Project in 2010 to collect and reuse essential furnishings to benefit their Wake County neighbors in need.

Since 2010, they have served more than 6,000 children with beds and have distributed nearly 150,000 furniture donations. They can give second life to furniture and keep thousands of tons of furniture out of our landfills. Most donations come from families donating furniture. But the Green Chair Project also accepts linens, dishes, small appliances and anything else that is used in a home.

Every month, CBS 17 picks a different local charity to raise money and awareness by way of our 3-Degree Guarantee and The Green Chair Project was the charity for September 2023.

Each day when the CBS 17 Storm Team gets the next day’s forecast correct within three degrees, we donate $100 to that charity. At the end of the month, all the money raised is totaled and presented to that month’s group.

Despite all the great work The Green Chair Project is doing, there are still about 6,000 kinds in Wake County that don’t have a bed of their own.

To learn more about how you can help The Green Chair Project and donate furniture and housewares to a family in need, visit their website here.