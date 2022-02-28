DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – For 30 years, Housing for New Hope has been connecting their neighbors in need to housing and hope in Durham.

Its origin dates back to 1992 where their first program was Phoenix House, a transitional shelter for men. In 2007, Housing for New Hope was one of the first three agencies in North Carolina to experiment with rapid rehousing.

Today, they continue to evolve and provide help in the Bull City.

As Executive Director, Russell Pierce gets to see firsthand how lives are changed and paths are redirected. In most years, Housing for New Hope works with between 650 to 700 clients.

Tara Fehl is one of their many clients who found an advocate during trying times. After losing her job and then her apartment, she needed someone in the community to come to her aid. Housing for New Hope was there for her and her two young children.

“They really mean a new sense of hope. Because for a while there, I was really scared because I didn’t know where I was going to go. So that’s what they did for me. And what they mean to me is, I can’t even put it in words but just for me to have some type of coming stability. Somebody kind of advocating for us. Not just us, but for everybody that is kind of in the same predicament,” Fehl said.

Fehl encourages others to not give up hope, even when it feels like the end of the rope. She said to use all the resources available before you think about giving up in the situation.

That sense of stability is felt by more than just Fehl. Her children can feel it, too, and Pierce knows the work they do impacts multiple generations.

But they cannot do that work alone. Housing for New Hope needs help from fellow neighbors.

If you are a property owner or landlord in Durham, Pierce said they would love to connect and discuss potential partnerships with their clients.

It also has a housing-access fund where you can directly contribute. You can also be a part of its housewarming kits, which provide the basic home necessities.

“We’ve created a program in partnership with Amazon where folks can buy those pieces or contribute what is needed, and when somebody moves in, they have a whole little box of pieces they need to have their bedroom set up, their kitchen set up, and their bath and really be ready to go really on day one,” Pierce said.

No two situations are the same. Housing for New Hope has five main areas to address the needs of the community.

The first is Street Outreach, which connects those who have been unsheltered to housing. It also has a Housing Location and Navigation Team to find and support landlords who work with Housing for New Hope.

Rapid Rehousing is one of the primary providers in Durham. The Supportive Housing program helps with long-term housing and support for those who have experienced homelessness for a long time. Its fifth program is Affordable Housing. This is for members of the community who are earning 50 percent or less of the area median income.

Pierce knows that their clients need more than a dwelling; they need community.

“So, we have to provide even just basic support to help people remember some of those pieces they knew from before to take care of the place that they’re staying. Help them make connections to friends, sometimes reconnecting with family, connecting with employment services. It’s a whole host of pieces to really help them rebuild their lives and move forward in hope,” Pierce said.

The current state of the housing market is causing headaches for homebuyers, as well as organizations like Housing for New Hope.

“We have seen 20-30 percent increases in the cost of one- and two-bedroom units. And you know, with a number of programs where we see federal funding, they have a ceiling, and you can’t pay above that ceiling. But average rents have gone more and more to the point that there’s such a gap that it almost feels insurmountable at moments,” Pierce said.

In additional to increasing rent, Pierce said multiple properties that have served as long-term rentals are now being sold, meaning a growing need for additional housing.

The present environment may pose a challenge, but Housing for New Hope stands poised to provide the services their community needs.

“There simply isn’t enough in Durham at nearly every price point, but particularly for those that are most vulnerable. We are going to have to go really even beyond what we have been considering in recent years, to build, to preserve housing so that everyone can have a place to live and be part of Durham,” Pierce said.

New challenges will continue to arise in the future, and Housing for New Hope will continue to rise to the occasion.

“I think that’s one of the gifts for us as an agency is we will pivot and innovate based on what we’re learning and what our clients say they need and what the community needs,” Pierce said.

The next step can be daunting, but Fehl knows she has the support she needs for her new chapter.

“This is the kind of help that I’ve never really had in the past. And never really knew how to get a grasp on it. So that’s kind of what’s really exciting for me is the hope of the future and kind of climbing the ladder to get where I want to be for myself and my children’s future.”