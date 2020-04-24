Inter-Faith Food Shuttle meets hunger needs during the COVID-19 pandemic

“We were doing a few emergency food boxes a week, and now we are putting out about a thousand a week,” says Laura Rice, Communications and Media Manager for Inter-Faith Food Shuttle.

Inter-Faith Food Shuttle’s mission is to pioneer innovative, transformative solutions to end hunger. That mission rings especially true today as their normal workforce of volunteers has been reduced to staff only since the coronavirus pandemic began and stay-at-home orders went in effect.

“We averaged around 250 volunteers a week coming through our doors,” Rice explains, “and now we’re doing all of our program response without our volunteers, so that has been a huge adjustment on our part.”

All of the programs at Inter-Faith Food Shuttle have shifted to be COVID-19 response focused, and like everyone else, they have faced some challenges getting the supplies they need as the pandemic continues.

“We’re doing it all in really large quantities and trying to do it with a supply chain that has been a little bit affected by the universal pandemic, but we’ve had to do it on a dime. None of us were anticipating this happening, and as soon as it did, we responded very, very quickly,” says Rice.

Community support through their Mobilize Mondays campaign have helped them meet the need. The goal of the campaign is to start off each week with a full warehouse of food through donations of individuals and companies. If you would like to donate, you can find a complete list of their locations on their website.