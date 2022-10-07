RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The team at Kramden Institute has worked hard for 17 years to provide nearly 47,000 refurbished computers to those in need.

As CBS 17’s September 3 Degree Guarantee Charity, Kramden received $2,300 to advance their great work in a Friday check presentation.

The award was delivered during Kramden’s Oct. 7 Digital Drive and E-Waste Recycling Drop off. Hundreds of computers, monitors and phones were donated during Friday’s event to help people cross the digital divide.

In the coming weeks, Kramden’s experts will restore each device and wipe them clean of all data using highly advanced techniques.

Those devices will then be distributed to students and low-income adults throughout North Carolina.

Cyndy Yu-Robinson, the Executive Director of Kramden Institute, says “the technology can enable an entire family, not just the recipient, to be able to connect over a piece of technology.” It is truly life changing.

Students without computers are not simply on an unlevel playing field; in reality, they aren’t even on the field. Kramden’s mission puts these children in a position to realize their true potential.

Every month, CBS 17 picks a different local charity to raise money and awareness for during the daily 3-Degree Guarantee. Each day when the CBS 17 Storm Team gets the next day’s forecast correct within three degrees, we donate $50 to that charity. Michael and Son matches our donation, which results in $100 per day for our most accurate forecasts.

We are proud to announce that $2,300 has been raised in this joint effort and will benefit Kramden Institute in their efforts to better equip North Carolina students in need.

If you would like to find out more information on how you can donate your used computer to families in need, visit Kramden’s website. They would be happy to safely restore your computer and deliver it to a student in need.