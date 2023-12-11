RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Smiling While Sending Hope is a local non-profit that serves families of people with chronic illnesses and special needs by sending care packages. They also serve the community by hosting a toy and food drive that benefits local children’s hospitals and Ronald McDonald’s Houses.

Monday, it was the Durham Ronald McDonald house that got the boxes of food, toys, games, and blankets.

Founder and CEO Katie Haynes says this might have been the biggest drive yet.

“This is our tenth annual event and we’re very excited and blessed that the community has supported us so much, this is the most donations we’ve ever gotten,” she said.

In addition to getting donations from all over the community and local small businesses, one of the families Smiling While Sending Hope has supported donating a lot of items to the drive. Katie, who deals with multiple chronic illnesses herself, says that’s what it’s all about giving back to the community who has given so much to her.

Smiling While Sending Hope is also the CBS17 Storm Team’s 3 Degree charity for the month of December. If you would like to help Smiling While Sending Hope’s mission, you can donate money here or get some items off their Amazon wish list. You can also keep up with them by following their Facebook and Instagram pages.