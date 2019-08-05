Paws for Life NC helps find homes for pets in Wake, Granville, Franklin counties

YOUNGSVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Paws for Life NC is the 3 Degree Guarantee charity for July 2019. The 17-year-old organization has a mission to help homeless pets find homes in Franklin, Granville, and northern Wake counties.

Sally Hare adopted Pepper four years ago from Paws for Life NC. She said she couldn’t be happier.

“I did talk for a long time with the foster mom on the phone and said, ‘Tell me about his personality,'” Hare recalled. “She said the best dog ever, so laid back. She had four dogs. He’s not fazed by them. She just went on and on, and I said, ‘This sounds too good to be true.’

“Well, it turns out Pepper is too good to be true. He’s like the best dog ever.”​

Pepper came from a foster mom like Carla Rausage.

“I saw all these pictures and stories about these animals that are just homeless and need help. And I said to myself, ‘Somebody should do something.’ And then I realized I’m somebody. So, I reached out to Paws for Life and joined their team.”​

Paws for Life NC was founded in 2002 to help the rural animal shelter in Franklin County. They have saved thousands of dogs and cats as an all-volunteer foster-based rescue.​

​Anna Russell​, a Paws for Life Fundraiser, said: “We make sure to the foster that it absolutely costs no money to the foster. All we ask the foster to do is provide a loving home.”​

​Paws for Life NC pays the foster home for all the vet bills, food, and everything else needed. However, this all costs money.​

“We are an all-volunteer rescue group, so we also have to do our own fundraising,” Russell said. “So, we get no money outside the group aside from what we raise.”​

All the fostered pets can be seen online. Russell said there’s an application form and applicants are screened.

“We want to make sure all of our dogs and cats, kittens, and puppies do go to loving homes and make sure they will be taken care of,” Russell said​

“It’s a pet that needs rescuing,” Hare said. “It’s a cat. It’s a dog that needs taking care of, and they do it, and then they figure out if there’s a cost or anything that needs to be addressed afterwards. It’s the love first.”​

“You can see it from the minute you get a dog or a cat home out of the shelter and you just give it some love and it just blooms and it blossoms,” Rausage said.​

Paws for Life NC hosts an annual 5k in October. It currently has a raffle fundraiser going on. More information can be found here.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now