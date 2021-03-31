Peak Lab Rescue still saving dogs during pandemic

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – Few things in the world are cuter than puppies. Peak Lab Rescue has been saving puppies and mainly Labrador Retrievers of all ages since 2008. They are the largest foster-based dog rescue in North Carolina and they are the March 2021 CBS 17 3° Guarantee charity.

Being foster-based means they don’t have a facility and that all of the foster dogs they rescue live in homes until they are adopted. Despite not having a physical building, they have saved nearly 9,000 dogs since inception back in 2008.

Last year, Peak Lab Rescue saved more than 1,000 dogs from 36 counties throughout North Carolina. Those dogs stayed an average of 2-3 weeks in a foster home before going to their forever home.

Peak Lab Rescue provides everything you need to foster a dog. You get a crate, food, leash, collar, bowl and toys for free.

Chief Meteorologist Wes Hohenstein visited one of those fosters recently and got to meet a chocolate lab named Snickerdoodle and here 12 newborn puppies.

While puppies are the most popular dog families want to adopt, Peak Lab saved 24 senior labs last year.

Every month CBS 17 picks a different local charity to raise money and awareness for during the daily 3-Degree Guarantee. Each day when the CBS 17 Storm Team gets the next day’s forecast correct within three degrees, we donate $100 to that charity. At the end of the month, all the money raised is totaled and presented to that month’s group.

If you would like to see some of the dogs up for adoption from Peak Lab Rescue or learn about becoming a foster family visit their website here.